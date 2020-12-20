All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Dean Rapp
Dean Rapp served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Dean Ronald Rapp
Born: June 4, 1953
Died: October 1, 2020
Hometown: Shippenville, Pa.
Branch: U. S. Army
Dean was a veteran of the United States Army serving his country from 1970 to 1973. He was stationed in Germany.
He also served his community through memberships with the American Legion Post #066 of Clarion and the Callensburg Church of God.
Military honors were accorded Dean at the Callensburg Church of God by the Clarion American Legion following his death.
Click here to view a full obituary.
