William Benton “Ben” “Benny” Call II, age 71, of Clarion, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on December 17, 2020.

Benny was born in Brookville on May 21, 1949, to the late George Benton and Dorothy (Maynard) Call.

Ben graduated from Clarion High school in 1967. He married Deborah Meier on February 15, 1968, she survives. He was a General Manager for Telecommunications Inc. for NW Pennsylvania from 1975-1996. The Clarion Twp. Supervisor from 1990-1996. He was also a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion.

Ben proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, rising to the rank of Sergeant E5 before his return to civilian life. Ben had a larger than life personality. He was an avid storyteller, loved music, hunting, and being outdoors. Ben passed down his love of the outdoors to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all.

Ben is survived by his wife, Deborah Call, and three children, William Benton Call III (Missie), Sharon Burford-Myers (John) and Matthew Alan Call (Jon); three sisters, Georgette Grimm, Trudy Call, Mary Ellen Call, and one brother, Robert Call. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Amanda Snyder (Jake), Christopher Call (Elaine), Morgan Minich, Brandon Call, Rebekah Call and Cody Burford. In addition, he is survived by 7 great-grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, George Benton Call.

As per family wishes there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ones favorite charity.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

