A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 8pm, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday – Rain and snow showers before 10am, then rain showers between 10am and 5pm, then rain and snow showers after 5pm. High near 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night – Snow showers, mainly before 1am. Low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Christmas Day – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

