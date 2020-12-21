A Special Delivery…Drake Steven Gladd
Monday, December 21, 2020 @ 12:12 AM
Drake Steven Gladd was born on Nov 13, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.
He weighed 8 lb. 13 oz. and was 21 inches long.
He is the son of Jeremy and Ashley (Warner) Gladd of Clintonville, Pa.
He was welcomed by three older sisters, Madison, Hannah & Natalie.
