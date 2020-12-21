Andrew “Andy” Chalot

The world lost a wonderful father, brother, friend, and husband on December 19, 2020, when Andy Chalot of Cranberry passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

Andy was born January 9, 1947, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to the late William and Rose Chalot. He attended St. Patrick’s elementary school and graduated from Venango Catholic High School in 1964. He briefly attended Gannon University before serving honorably in the United States Navy as an Air Traffic Controller. Following his service, he continued to work as an Air Traffic Controller in the Key West, Miami, Wichita, Pittsburgh, and Erie airports.

He developed a legendary work ethic, which was mirrored by an impassioned sense of adventure. During his deployment to Midway Island, he began diving and honed his underwater fishing skills in the Pacific. He traveled to Central America, the Bahamas, Jamaica, and many other places to dive and take photographs. He photographed beautiful island beaches, ancient temples of Mexico, and the diverse wildlife he encountered. For lodging, he would offer locals fish, crab, and lobster from his dives, in exchange for a place to hang his hammock and snorkel for the night.

After his retirement from the Federal Aviation Administration, Andy joined the Regulus Group as a Senior Air Traffic Control Consultant. He continued to work full-time following his diagnosis and throughout treatment, in small part because he enjoyed his work immensely, but in large part because he so deeply valued his connections to what he called “my Regulus family.”

Andy’s position with Regulus allowed him to travel the country (never without his golf clubs). Andy was an avid golfer, and he played golf in nearly every U.S. state, from Alaska to Hawaii. He enjoyed exploring new courses, but his favorite annual outing was The Chalot Family Scramble played each Father’s Day with his immediate family at Hi-Level in Fern, his home course.

Andy was a skilled craftsman. He built a small log cabin in a rural part of Cranberry, and when he met Reni Wolcott, they renovated it into what became a beautiful family home where they would raise their children. He referred to the house as his pride and joy. The brightest moment of his final months was walking his daughter down the aisle in the backyard of the family home.

His skills weren’t limited just to building the family home; he was quick to lend a hand to others. It would be tough to find anyone who hasn’t benefited from his kindness, as he was always helping folks build something, move something, or fix something. He took great joy in helping friends and family in any way he could. From childhood through adulthood, his children and their friends often benefited from his loving wisdom and his sophisticated foresight. Everyone who knew him experienced him as a source of love, wisdom, laughter, and marvelled in his unmatched storytelling.

He is survived by his wife, Reni; his son, Levi; his daughter, Rachel and her husband Beau; and his brother, Jeff and wife Gale. Andy treasured so many extended family members near and far (both blood relations and friends who became family) that we cannot name them all, but they know who they are. He is also survived by his long-time canine companion, Savvy.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. To honor Andy’s memory, you may make a donation to the Hillman Cancer Center, the Visiting Nurses Association of Venango County (VNA Foundation), or simply help a friend in need.

Funeral arrangements were completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. To express online condolences to Andy’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

