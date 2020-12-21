 

Monday, December 21, 2020 @ 09:12 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-5YbUhCrQ2R0UEF (1)Anne Hallberg, 97, formerly of 18 North Elk Avenue in Kane, died early Saturday morning, December 19, 2020, at the Lutheran Home at Kane.

Born December 25, 1922, in Sheffield, she was the daughter of James and Angeline Frontera Servedio. On June 18, 1943, in Kane, she married Vernon E. Hallberg, who died in 1997.

A homemaker, Anne served on the board of the YMCA in Kane and was very active in scouting, the PTA, and the local Weight Watchers program.

Anne worked in the office of Holgate Toy Company before leaving to raise her family. She was well known for her cakes which included intricate wedding cakes and cakes for all occasions. She was a photographer who developed and created her Christmas cards every year. She was also an amazing seamstress which included creating very innovative Halloween costumes. She was a lover of all animals and instilled an appreciation of nature in her grandchildren.

Most of all she was known for her vibrant, friendly smile that was offered to everyone she encountered.

Surviving are her daughters, Betsy Wile and Peggy Chapman; and her son, Ronald Hallberg, all of Kane; a sister, Maxine Nelson in Georgia; plus seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death, besides her husband and parents, are siblings, Gordon and James Servedio and Mayme Carlson; and tragically her grandson, Drew Wile in 2013.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a viewing and service will be held privately at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating. A graveside service will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Kane.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Home at Kane, 100 High Point Dr., Kane, PA 16735, or to the McKean Co. SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.


