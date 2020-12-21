Barnard House Braves Weather, Finds Connection

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – The recent snowstorm gave the owners of the Barnard House Bed & Breakfast a chance to help out people in need, proving that it is a small world indeed.

The storm on Wednesday night made Interstate 80 a dangerous stretch of road, and when some truck drivers found themselves in cold vehicles for hours, they needed a place to stay.

“We had a phone call with two gentlemen who were stranded due to a five-car accident,” explained Barnard House’s Cathy Kentzel. “They asked us to get them out of there. My son Briar decided to brave the elements since the storm was still impacting our area. He went to the gentlemen and retrieved them, bringing them to the B&B.”

The Kentzels’ evening was not done, however.

The family lives close to the B&B, so when they dropped off their new lodgers, they came home to get another call from another driver who needed a place to stay. Back on the road in the storm, the family got that driver and brought him to the B&B.

After the storm, the Barnard House provided the “Breakfast” part of their duty, including some locally-sourced coffee.

“The quirky, funny part came the next morning,” Kentzel said. “We were at the breakfast table, my husband Paul and I were talking about the coffee and the bread. The coffee is made with Elmo Fired Beans. The trucker said, ‘That’s cool, I have his beans on my truck.’”

The trucker, who worked for R+L Carriers, said that the beans come in from out of state, and he had the latest delivery of beans in the truck that was stranded in the storm.

He added, “Obviously, they’ll be without their beans.”

Kentzel added that the coffee beans from Elmo Fired Beans were recently voted Pittsburgh’s best coffee at Wunderbar.

“We talked about what a small world it was,” Kentzel said. “It was a kind of a heartwarming end to a difficult night.”

Kenzel and her husband run the Bernard House, but they are not in the habit of driving in snowstorms to get stranded drivers.

“This is the worst storm in the area in a long time,” she said. “I don’t know if there was not enough manpower to clear them, but the roads were impassable.”

After the drivers all went their separate ways, Kentzel said that the trucking company soon called the Barnard House to thank them for their hospitality.

“R+L Carriers called us and said, ‘We were told about how well you took care of him,’” Kentzel remembered. “I said, ‘We wouldn’t have a business, and a lot of people wouldn’t have a business, if they weren’t out driving these supplies during a pandemic.’”

Kentzel said it is amazing how small businesses can support each other.

“We have a family-owned business that focuses on all things local,” she said. “We’re like an incubator for small business development for small, family-owned businesses. The region has wonderful offerings. So, when guests come to our B&B, we try to stay within a 25-mile radius of the area with our products. Sometimes, they can purchase through us, or they can go out to those businesses.”

The winter is the slow time for the Barnard House. The trails nearby and the Allegheny River bring in most of their business, but during the colder months, the B&B waits for guests looking for a break from Interstate 80.

“Especially in COVID, people are traveling longer distances and sometimes need a safe haven when passing through,” Kentzel said. “We follow social distancing, and we have a strict cleaning procedure. A lot of folks quarantine and then travel, and as they do, they need to know that they can stay with us and be safe.”

More about the Barnard House can be found at their website.

