 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Big Game James Venison Big Macs

Monday, December 21, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

20201211_174118 (2)You won’t believe the flavor pouring out of these awesome burgers!

Directions

– Create burger patties by using ground venison with 5 parts venison and 1 part beef fat.
– Make special sauce by simply mixing the ingredients together.

– After creating the sauce, begin to assemble the burger.
– In order to create a true “Big Game James’ Venison Big Mac,” it is crucial to build the burger in a specific order. Begin with the bottom bun. On top, add the following ingredients in the exact order listed: special sauce, onions, shredded lettuce, cheese of choice, burger, middle bun, special sauce, onions, shredded lettuce, 2 pickles, burger, and top bun.

Special Sauce Ingredients

1 cup and 4 tablespoons of mayonnaise
1/3 cup ketchup
3 tablespoons pickle relish
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon ground paprika
2 teaspoons sugar

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.