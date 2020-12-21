Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Big Game James Venison Big Macs

You won’t believe the flavor pouring out of these awesome burgers!

Directions

– Create burger patties by using ground venison with 5 parts venison and 1 part beef fat.

– Make special sauce by simply mixing the ingredients together.



– After creating the sauce, begin to assemble the burger.– In order to create a true “Big Game James’ Venison Big Mac,” it is crucial to build the burger in a specific order. Begin with the bottom bun. On top, add the following ingredients in the exact order listed: special sauce, onions, shredded lettuce, cheese of choice, burger, middle bun, special sauce, onions, shredded lettuce, 2 pickles, burger, and top bun.

Special Sauce Ingredients

1 cup and 4 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1/3 cup ketchup

3 tablespoons pickle relish

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground paprika

2 teaspoons sugar

