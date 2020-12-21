Clarion County Reports 57 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths Since Saturday; 16 Additional Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – According to the Pa. Department of Health, on Sunday, December 20, Clarion County reported 28 new coronavirus cases and three deaths and on Monday, December 21, Clarion County reported 29 new coronavirus cases.

Neighboring Forest County reported eight new cases Sunday and eight new cases Monday.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/21/20 – 7,887



12/20/20 – 7,21312/19/20 – 9,83412/18/20 – 9,32012/17/20 – 9,96612/16/20 – 10,04912/15/20 – 9,556

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 2853 53 2906 63 Butler 7709 144 7853 147 (1 new) Clarion 1769 29 1798 30 Clearfield 3278 63 3341 32 Crawford 4281 64 4345 61 Elk 1075 16 1091 13 Forest 214 8 222 2 Indiana 3655 29 3684 98 (1 new) Jefferson 1618 31 1649 26 McKean 1323 26 1349 12 Mercer 5166 75 5241 105 (1 new) Venango 1967 80 2047 31 Warren 1037 110 1147 15

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 21, that there were 7,887 new cases in addition to 7,213 new cases reported Sunday, December 20 for a two-day total of 15,100 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 563,589.

There are 6,074 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,230 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11 – December 17 stood at 15.8%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, December 19, there were 99 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m., Sunday, December 20, there were 57 new deaths reported for a total of 13,981 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 41,316 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,160,075 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 47,947 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,682 cases among employees, for a total of 56,629 at 1,431 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 8,079 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 17,779 of the total cases are among health care workers.

