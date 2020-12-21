 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion Hospital Reports 39 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death Since Friday

Monday, December 21, 2020 @ 12:12 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

new testing site - Clarion HospitalCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 39 new positive COVID-19 tests and one death since their last report.

The previous report was released on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update December 21, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 12/20/2020: 10,097
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 8,523
Positives: 1,371

Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 12/20/2020: 31,750
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 13,341
Positives: 1,627

Hospital Inpatients. As of 12/21/2020, 10:00 a.m:

Clarion Hospital: 15 patients. 0 suspected. 15 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Clarion Hospital reported one death to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on December 18.

Butler Memorial Hospital:
50 patients. 2 suspected. 48 confirmed. 11 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital reported eight recent deaths to the Pennsylvania Department of Health: one death on December 18, three deaths on December 19, three deaths on December 20, and one death on December 21.

· Always:

* Wear a mask.

* Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

* Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

* Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

* If you feel sick, stay home.

· The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

· The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.