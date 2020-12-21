Clarion Hospital Reports 39 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death Since Friday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 39 new positive COVID-19 tests and one death since their last report.

The previous report was released on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update December 21, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 12/20/2020: 10,097

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 8,523

Positives: 1,371

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 12/20/2020: 31,750

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 13,341

Positives: 1,627

Hospital Inpatients. As of 12/21/2020, 10:00 a.m:

Clarion Hospital: 15 patients. 0 suspected. 15 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Clarion Hospital reported one death to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on December 18.

Butler Memorial Hospital:

50 patients. 2 suspected. 48 confirmed. 11 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital reported eight recent deaths to the Pennsylvania Department of Health: one death on December 18, three deaths on December 19, three deaths on December 20, and one death on December 21.

· Always:

* Wear a mask.

* Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

* Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

* Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

* If you feel sick, stay home.

· The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

· The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

