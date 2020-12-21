D. Pauline Shirley, 89 formerly of Cooperstown, and a resident of Wesbury Methodist Community for the past 9 years, went to be with Jesus, her husband and family members for Christmas, on Friday, December 18, 2020, following an extended illness with Alzheimers.

Born, August 30, 1931, in Franklin, she was the daughter of Lawrence J. and Caroline Hart Seely. She married Lawrence Shirley on June 12, 1953, and he preceded her in death on December 12, 2012.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School and loved to be a homemaker. She worked on the family farm, loved to garden, take care of her flowers, and was well known for her pies and homemade noodles.

Pauline also worked for Dr. Jessup in Meadville, attended the Mt. Joy Church, and hosted many Easter Conventions.

Survivors include her son, Lawrence Shirley and his wife Sonja of Cooperstown, and a daughter Renee Smith of King, NC; 4 grandchildren, David Smith (Amy) of Whangarei, New Zealand, John Shirley (Anna) and Joseph Shirley (Angela) of Cooperstown, and Rachel Drumond (David) of Shelbyville, IN; and 14 great grandchildren; a sister, Wanda Jewell of Cochranton; two brothers, Ron Seely (Louise) of Cochranton, and Norman Ray Seely (Naomi) of Salem, Ohio; a sister in law, Joan Seeley of Cochranton and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Phillips and a brother, Jim Seely.

The family wish to extend thanks to the Wesbury Retirement Community for the care that was given to Pauline and appreciated the staff calling her Ma.

Friends and family will be received at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S. Franklin St. Cochranton on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Masks are required. Wednesday a Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Mt. Joy Church, 29655 Drake Hill Rd., Cochranton at 11:00am with visitation at 10:00am prior to the service.

Burial will be in Peters Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in Pauline’s name to the Mt. Joy Church or Wesbury United Methodist Community. Online memories and condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneral home.com

