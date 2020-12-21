Deborah J. Smith, 68, of Clarion passed away, Saturday evening, December 19, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born February 13, 1952, in Dubois, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Maxine (Thomas) Bracken. She was married on February 12, 1972, to Lesley Smith. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2009.

Deborah worked at various jobs, including a local day care center. She was a member of the Neshannock Alliance Church in West Middlesex where she was very involved. One of her joys in life was family and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey T. Smith and his wife, Tammi, of New Bethlehem, and Joseph F. Smith and his wife, Renee, of Cary, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Caity, Trent, Brayden, Nolan, Micah, Titus and Tessa; a sister, Diana Jaggers of Fairmount City; and a brother-in-law, Byron “Butch” Burford, of Limestone.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Lesley, she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Burford.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place in the Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson County.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

