Driver Seriously Injured After Ramming Vehicle into Firetruck Stopped for Traffic Control From Previous Accident

Monday, December 21, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

i-80-corsicaJEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was injured after he rammed his vehicle into a firetruck that was stopped to help with traffic control from a previous crash on Interstate 80 in Union Township last Wednesday.

(Photo by Steve Logue.)

According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:13 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, on Interstate 80 westbound at the 74.6-mile marker.

Police say a known male driver from West Salem, Ohio, was operating a 2012 GM Sierra, traveling westbound and going too fast for the snowy road conditions when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a parked fire truck that was helping with traffic control from a crash that occurred earlier at mile marker 74.4 westbound.

According to police, the driver was not using a seat belt and suffered suspected serious injuries.

He was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jefferson County EMS.

The driver was cited for a speed violation.


