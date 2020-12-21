 

Helen Marie McElravy

Monday, December 21, 2020 @ 09:12 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Helen McElravy (1)Helen Marie McElravy, 90, of Clarion, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.

She was born on May 10, 1930, in Sligo; daughter of the late David Hamilton and Cecile C. McKinney Hilliard.

Helen graduated from the Sligo High School in 1948. She married the love of her life, William D. McElravy, on June 15, 1951, who preceded her in death on February 18, 2017.

Helen operated a Beauty shop in Sligo for 25 years. She was a member of the First Methodist Church in Clarion. Helen was also a member of the Eastern Star #276 and a member of the Daughter of American Revolution, both of Clarion. She enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, and spending time with her family, especially her great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Denise McElravy of Sligo; two grandsons, David McElravy and his wife, Fernanda, of Boca Rotan, Florida and Jamie McElravy and his wife, Chrissy, of Rimersburg; and four great grandchildren, Ava, Ella, Morgan, and Monroe.

Helen is also survived by one sister, Mary Jane Putman of California; a sister-in-law, Shirley McElravy; a niece, Terri Putman; her nephew, Rob McElravy and his wife, Kathy; and two great nephews, Milton and Clayton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her son, David McElravy; two brothers-in-law, Robert McElravy and William Putman; and her nephews, Mike and Scott McElravy.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion. Due to Governor Wolf’s mandate, we are only permitted to have 10 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay inside during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. We also recommend everyone follow CDC guidelines.

Funeral services will follow in the funeral home with Rev. John E. Flower, Jr., pastor of the First Methodist Church in Clarion, presiding. Live streaming of the funeral will begin at 1 p.m. View the service via our facebook page at Burns Funeral Homes. Interment will be held in the Rimersburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Helen’s name to the First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


