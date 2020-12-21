House for Rent in Venus

VENUS, Pa. (EYT) – A comfortable four bedroom home is currently available for rent in the Venus/Fryburg area.

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home offers a full basement, sun porch, large back deck, and carport.

The home is unfurnished but does come with the refrigerator and stove included.

The cost is $700.00 per month, plus a security deposit, with water and sewage included.

This is a non-smoking rental with no pets permitted.

For more information, please call 814-671-1772 or 814-671-3200 after 5:00 p.m.

