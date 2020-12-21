 

House for Rent in Venus

Monday, December 21, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Venus House RentVENUS, Pa. (EYT) – A comfortable four bedroom home is currently available for rent in the Venus/Fryburg area.

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home offers a full basement, sun porch, large back deck, and carport.

The home is unfurnished but does come with the refrigerator and stove included.

The cost is $700.00 per month, plus a security deposit, with water and sewage included.

This is a non-smoking rental with no pets permitted.

For more information, please call 814-671-1772 or 814-671-3200 after 5:00 p.m.

132041570_1515549021971392_1245255651194045660_n

132044340_1515548928638068_8580987833991213492_n

132044625_1515548991971395_4286957576420579027_n

132429985_1515549058638055_1987473676409250271_n

132204884_1515548885304739_6662925517439122082_n

132054605_1515548845304743_5164150184496748272_n


