 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of I-80 Crash in Beaver Township

Monday, December 21, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of one of the crashes that occurred last Wednesday on Interstate 80 during the winter storm.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, on Interstate 80 westbound nearly the 56-mile marker, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 57-year-old Roger A. Oesch, of Elyria, Ohio, was operating a 2019 Freightliner Cascade truck, traveling westbound on Interstate 80, when he began to slow down for traffic stopped ahead due to a previous crash. His vehicle was then rear-ended by a 1997 Western Star truck operated by 56-year-old Harpal Singh, of Greenwood, Indiana.

Both drivers were using seat belts but a passenger in one of the vehicles, identified as 35-year-old Jose A. Cruz Lainez, of Lorain, Ohio, was not.

No injuries were reported.

Singh was cited for a speed violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.