Police Release Details of I-80 Crash in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of one of the crashes that occurred last Wednesday on Interstate 80 during the winter storm.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, on Interstate 80 westbound nearly the 56-mile marker, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 57-year-old Roger A. Oesch, of Elyria, Ohio, was operating a 2019 Freightliner Cascade truck, traveling westbound on Interstate 80, when he began to slow down for traffic stopped ahead due to a previous crash. His vehicle was then rear-ended by a 1997 Western Star truck operated by 56-year-old Harpal Singh, of Greenwood, Indiana.

Both drivers were using seat belts but a passenger in one of the vehicles, identified as 35-year-old Jose A. Cruz Lainez, of Lorain, Ohio, was not.

No injuries were reported.

Singh was cited for a speed violation.

