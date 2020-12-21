 

Robert Earl Shreckengost

Monday, December 21, 2020 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

5fdf9d9298c0a (1)Robert Earl Shreckengost, age 81, of New Bethlehem (Putneyville) passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at his home following an illness.

Born July 8, 1939, in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County, he was a son of the late Walter T. and Grace M. Silvis Shreckengost.

He married the former Esther L. Blair on July 9, 1960, in a ceremony performed by Reverend Marlin Miller in the Mt. Zion Community Church. The couple recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Bob was a carpenter for 50 plus years, mainly bridge construction, and retired from Local Union 441 in Pittsburgh. He attended the Distant Baptist Church and was a former member of the Putneyville United Methodist Church.

He was an avid watch fob collector and also enjoyed collecting old hunting and fishing licenses.

Survivors include he wife, Esther; four children, Robert “Lynn” Shreckengost of Punxsutawney, Greg Shreckengost and his wife, Daryla, of Kittanning, Crystal Steele and her husband, Randy, of Apollo, and Shelly Bonnett and her husband, Michael, of Zelienople; ten grandchildren, Gabriel (Melissa) Shreckengost, Ciara (Tim) Irons, Amber (Andrew) Danielson, Ivy Shreckengost, Hannah (Brandon) Wise, Emma Steele, Julianna Bonnett, Sarah Bonnett, Rebekah Bonnett and Andrew Bonnett.

Bob is also survived by two great grandchildren, Lincoln and Evelyn Irons; and a brother, Harold Shreckengost of Texas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Patty Shreckengost; two brothers: Joe and Frank, and five sisters: Jane, Nancy, Margaret, Alice and Naomi.

Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel. Reverend David Westover and Reverend Carol Brown will co officiate over the services.

Family and friends are invited to view the live streaming of the services on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Interment will take place in the Herman Cemetery in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to Bob’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


