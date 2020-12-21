Say What?!: City Auctioning Off Demolition of Former Trump Casino

ATLANTIC CITY, Nj. – The mayor of Atlantic City, N.J., announced the city is auctioning off the opportunity to virtually push the button that will cause the demolition of a shuttered casino formerly owned by President Donald Trump.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced Thursday that the winner of the auction will be invited to virtually push the button to implode the former Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which closed permanently in 2014.

