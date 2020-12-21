 

SPONSORED: Lawn Carts for Sale at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales

Monday, December 21, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

jj-lawn-cartsSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Lawn carts made by CarMate and sold by J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales make perfect Christmas gifts!

These lawn carts are commercial grade and will be sure to get all your outside work done!

Choose from five different colors: Yellow, Orange, Red, Black, and Green.

Lawn carts are in stock at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales are perfect for those who like to work outside. Haul wood, gravel, and much more with ease.

Please contact J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales at 814-226-6066, or visit them at 19821 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, PA 16254 for more information.

Remember, shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!

To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their websites https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com or https://jjtrailersales.com/, their Feeds and Needs Facebook page, or their Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.

J&J Feeds and Needs locations:

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066

135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0175

