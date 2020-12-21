Thomas William Martin, 65, of Oil City, PA, died at 5:07 P.M. Thursday December 17, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.

Born December 7, 1955, in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Robert J. & Margaret E. “Betty” Morrison Martin.

Tom was a 1974 graduate of Oil City High School.

He was employed for 30 years at Polk Center and has worked as an independent contractor for the last twenty years with Passavant.

Tom had a long and rewarding career caring for individuals with developmental disabilities. He compassionately believed this community should be treated with the same dignity and care as all. He instilled this compassion for service to others in both of his children.

He was a kind and generous man, and a friend to all. He loved being surrounded by nature, long countryside drives, house projects, gardening, animals and shooting the breeze with friends and family. He was not a man you would find sitting still. He loved life and wanted to fully participate. He always had his mind on the next project to keep him going.

Tom is survived by two children, Amanda Martin & her partner Andy Westbrook of Wyoming, and Thomas W.(Billy) Martin & his wife Stephanie of Franklin; four grandchildren, Drew, Joseph, Ryker, and Jagger. He is also survived by two sisters, Ginny Curran of Oil City and her fiancé Al Weaver, and Peggy Weiser and her husband Tom of Oil City; one brother, Dan Martin & his wife Deb of Oil City; a sister- in-law, Patsy Martin of FL; and several nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by many many beloved friends including his best friend and colleague, Ron Pastilock. Additionally, Randy Wolverton, who Tom has been a caretaker and surrogate father to for over 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert J. Martin.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date yet to be determined.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

