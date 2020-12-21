Tionesta Man Scammed Through eBay

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Tionesta man was reportedly scammed through eBay.

Marienville-based State Police received a report on Friday, December 18, regarding a computer scam.

Police say a known 53-year-old Tionesta man reported he purchased and paid for an Oculus gaming headset on eBay, but never received it.

The investigation is ongoing.

