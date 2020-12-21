Wendell F. Porter, 79, of Knox, PA passed to heavenly eternity on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.

Wendell was born in West Monterey, Pennsylvania on November 4, 1941. He was the son of the late Agnes Jane Porter Best and Gerald F. Best, Sr. On February 12, 1966, he married the former Carolyn Hartzell, who survives, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Knox, Pennsylvania.

Wendell graduated from Keystone High School in 1959 and served in the United States Navy as an Engineman for 4 years. Later on he enlisted in the Army National Guard with the Franklin Transportation Unit. Wendell went to work at GE in Erie and then for Joy Manufacturing in Franklin, Pennsylvania where he retired in 2001. Wendell and Carolyn spent many winters and vacations in Florida visiting the King Family. Wendell was a member of the Servicemen’s Club of Knox and the American Legion Post 720 where he was a member of the Honor Guard. In his earlier years, he was a Boy Scout in Troop 54 and later served as Scoutmaster for Troop 54. For a few years when his kids were little, he had a race car and raced at Sportsman’s Speedway of Knox. Wendell liked being outdoors. He loved to have a garden, a good old campfire and a beer with his friends and family. He also liked to hunt, fish, and to watch the birds in his yard. He was a very talented woodworker making many treasures for his family and friends.

Wendell also is survived by his four children, Jodi Porter-Ragley, Chris Porter and wife, Mary, Wesley Porter and wife, Andrea and Kelly Porter Swartfager, and husband, Roger. He was “Pop” to five grandchildren, Krystal Radaker, T. Scott Ragley, Jaykeb Porter, Kyle Swartfager and Hannah Swartfager and to two great grandsons, Hunter DeLoe and Deegan Duffee. Wendell is also survived by two brothers, Gerald F. Best and wife, Linda, and G. Edward Best and wife, Kay; one sister, Shirley Edwards and husband, William. Wendell is also survived by the following brothers and sisters in law, V. May Best, Hartford “Bugs” Hartzell and wife, Judy, Jay Nugent, Penny McCleary and husband, Chuck and Judy Pfendler and husband Clem. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Agnes and Gerald Best, his mother and father in law, Gertrude & Dean Nugent, brother, Lawrence Best, brothers and sisters in law, David and Karen Hartzell, Donna and Ray McHenry and Joe and Mary Nugent.

A private burial service was held at St. Mark’s United Church of Christ in Monroe, Pennsylvania with Pastor Peggy Mortimer officiating.

