 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

$40K Winning Pa. Lottery Ticket Sold at Emlenton Truck Plaza

Tuesday, December 22, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Emlenton-Truck-PlazaEMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, December 20 drawing, including one sold in Emlenton, will split a jackpot prize of $122,001.

(Photo courtesy of The Trucker’s Wife Blog)

The winning tickets were sold in Allegheny, Erie, and Venango Counties.

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 03-16-17-20-24, to win individual prizes of $40,667, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets were sold by:

  • Giant Eagle, Parkway Center Mall, 1165 McKinney Lane, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County;
  • Country Fair, 5008 Peach St., Erie, Erie County; and
  • Emlenton Truck Plaza, 6406 Emlenton-Clintonville Road, Emlenton, Venango County.

More than 36,500 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.