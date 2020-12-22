$40K Winning Pa. Lottery Ticket Sold at Emlenton Truck Plaza

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, December 20 drawing, including one sold in Emlenton, will split a jackpot prize of $122,001.

(Photo courtesy of The Trucker’s Wife Blog)

The winning tickets were sold in Allegheny, Erie, and Venango Counties.

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 03-16-17-20-24, to win individual prizes of $40,667, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets were sold by:

Giant Eagle, Parkway Center Mall, 1165 McKinney Lane, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County;

Country Fair, 5008 Peach St., Erie, Erie County; and

Emlenton Truck Plaza, 6406 Emlenton-Clintonville Road, Emlenton, Venango County.

More than 36,500 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing.

