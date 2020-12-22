A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers. High near 47. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all snow after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Christmas Day – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

