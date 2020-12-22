 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Cabbage Casserole

Tuesday, December 22, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Enjoy this heartwarming dish as part of your Christmas dinner!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef
1/3 cup chopped onion

4 cups chopped cabbage
1 medium green pepper, chopped
1 cup uncooked instant rice
1 cup water
1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
1/2 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 to 2 tablespoons sugar, optional
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Transfer to a 5-qt. slow cooker; add cabbage, green pepper and rice.

-In a large bowl, combine the water and tomato paste. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Pour over beef mixture; mix well. Cover and cook on low for 4-5 hours or until rice and vegetables are tender.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.