Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Stuffed Cabbage Casserole

Enjoy this heartwarming dish as part of your Christmas dinner!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1/3 cup chopped onion



4 cups chopped cabbage1 medium green pepper, chopped1 cup uncooked instant rice1 cup water1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained1/2 cup ketchup2 tablespoons cider vinegar1 to 2 tablespoons sugar, optional1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Transfer to a 5-qt. slow cooker; add cabbage, green pepper and rice.

-In a large bowl, combine the water and tomato paste. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Pour over beef mixture; mix well. Cover and cook on low for 4-5 hours or until rice and vegetables are tender.

