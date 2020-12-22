Hearing for Clarion Man Caught With Wallet Stolen from Vehicle Set for Today

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is set for today for a Clarion man who was caught in possession of a wallet that was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate 24-year-old Jonathan William Johnston is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 8:30 a.m. on December 22.

He faces the following charges:

– Theft From A Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 2



– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2– Loitering And Prowling At Night Time, Misdemeanor 3– Theft From A Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 3– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 3

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident reported on 7th Avenue earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:45 a.m. on December 3, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on 7th Avenue for a report of a white male wearing a Steelers jacket breaking into vehicles. A known victim reported that her wallet, a brown wallet with CCS on the front of it, was stolen from her vehicle.

While police were en route, they spotted a man matching the given description on Maronee Street, and the man was then stopped at the intersection of Maronee and East 8th Street. The man was identified as Jonathan Johnston, the complaint states.

Johnston was advised of why he was being stopped, and he reportedly denied breaking into any vehicles. However, he also advised he had warrants out for his arrest, the complaint indicates.

Police then asked for and were granted Johnson’s consent to look in the backpack he was carrying while detaining him and awaiting confirmation on the warrants. Clarion County OES was able to confirm Johnson had warrants out of Clarion County, and he was then placed under arrest, searched, and placed in a patrol vehicle, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Johnson then advised police he needed to go to the emergency room for a medical issue and was transported to Clarion Hospital. While at the hospital, Johnson indicated he wanted to speak with Clarion Borough Police Chief William Peck and said that “he was the only one that could help him since being honest with him would help.”

When Johnson’s jacket was later searched, police found items that were reported stolen from the vehicle, including the stolen wallet, in the incident. The items were then logged into evidence and secured, according to the complaint.

The charges were filed against Johnston through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on December 4.

