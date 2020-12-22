Local Man Escapes Injuries as Vehicle Slams into Guide Rail on Route 28

HARMAR TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was involved in a crash that occurred on State Route 28 last week.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:28 p.m. on December 15, on State Route 28 in Harmar Township, Allegheny County.

Police say 49-year-old Patrick S. Bruce, of Mayport, was operating a 2009 Dodge Caravan, traveling south on State Route 28 when he swerved from the left lane into the right lane to avoid hitting the back of another vehicle. Bruce then lost control of his vehicle, went off the roadway to the right side, and struck a guide rail.

Bruce was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Oak’s Towing Allegheny Valley Fire and Parkview Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Bruce was cited for a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.