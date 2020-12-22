Margaret “Peg” Wood passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the age of 92.

She was a recent resident of Brownsburg, Indiana, a longtime resident of Oil City, Pennsylvania, and was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland.

She retired from Pennzoil in 1993. She was married to Harold Wood who preceded her in death. She is survived by one sister, Maebh Foy and two sons, Tom and his wife Jane, Pat and his wife Danielle, along with 8 grandchildren, Jessica Wood, Jodi Walker, Tom Wood Jr., Ana Wood, Trevor Wood, Becca Wood, Sara Wood, and Brady Wood. Also surviving is one great grandchild, Chloe Wood.

There will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg. Contributions in her name can be made to the Venango County Humane Society at www.venangocountyhumanesociety.org.

