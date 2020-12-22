Margie Jo Myers, 55, of Kane, formerly of Smethport, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, in the UPMC-Kane Hospital.

She was born October 11, 1965, in Oil City, a daughter of Donald and Romaine Hutchinson Nicewonger. On August 11, 1984, she married Kenneth A. Rinamon, who passed away on July 4, 2017. She then married Russell R. Myers on February 15, 2020, in Sigel, PA, who survives.

Margie was a graduate of North Clarion High School and had worked over the years, but was ultimately a home maker for her family.

Margie was a devoted member of the Regular Baptist Church of Smethport, where she was a key member of the AWANA Club. She was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and church.

In addition to her parents of Knox, PA, and husband of Kane, she is survived by one daughter, Kari R. (Clinton) Compton of Bradford; two sons, Karl A. (Jordan) Rinamon and Kurt D. Rinamon, both of Smethport; seven grandchildren, Russell, Opal, Ivy and June Compton; Charolette, Bradie and Hudson Rinamon; one brother, Jack (Edie) Nicewonger of Knox, PA; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her first husband, Kenneth, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Nicewonger.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be holding a private memorial service for Margie.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Regular Baptist Church of Smethport, or AWANA progam at Regular Baptist Church of Smethport. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport.

