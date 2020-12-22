Michael C. Himes , 61, of Cooperstown, PA, passed away following a brief illness surrounded by family on Monday December 21, 2020, at his home.

Born in Franklin, PA, on June 29, 1959, he was the son of the late James R. & Dorothy M. McClay Himes.

Mike attended St. Patrick’s Grade School, Venango Christian High School, and was a graduate of Franklin High School.

He was married on May 28, 1988, in the Assumption B.V.M. Church to the former Rose M. Oleszek and she survives.

Mike had worked as a welder early on and later was self employed as a computer programmer.

He enjoyed playing the guitar and had an extensive music album collection.

Mike also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating.

He had an interest in classic cars and enjoyed Ford Mustangs.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two brothers, Daryl Himes & his wife Vicki of Seagoville, TX, and James M. Himes & his wife Gretchen of Franklin; a sister, Linda Shutty of Oil City; 2 nephews, Zachary Shutty and J.J. Himes; a niece, Terri Moreno; and an aunt, Revvie Himes-Wilson and her husband Jim of Locust Grove, GA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

With the Coronavirus and the Holidays, the family has decided to have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

286 S. Main Street Seneca, PA. 16346

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

