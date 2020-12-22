Mr. Paul D. Wedekind, 67, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020, at his residence.

Paul was born on April 30, 1953,, in New Kensington to the late Chalmer A. and Alfreda McKinnon Wedekind. He married Severa Fajanil on February 22, 1979, in the city of Olongapo in the Philippines.

He attended Titusville school and was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy.

Paul worked for Andover Industries in Ohio, Homerwood, and for the Titusville Herald and Oil City Derrick as a newspaper carrier.

He loved to travel, he walked and hitchhiked to every state except Delaware. He was proud to have attended the original Woodstock festival. Paul enjoyed electronics and anything in the robotics field, hunting and fishing, and being with his family and friends.

He was a member of the Titusville Evangelical Wesleyan Church and was a sponsor for AA.

Paul is survived by his wife of Titusville; three children, Mary Lewis and husband Benjamin of Meadville, Paul Wedekind and wife Holly of Hot Springs, VA, and David Wedekind and wife Nicki of Titusville; four grandchildren, Michael, Kevin, and Lindsey Lewis, and Elena Wedekind; two brothers, John Wedekind and wife Bonnie of Binghamton, NY, and Mark Wedekind and wife Elizabeth of Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. on Monday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Ben Hessler of the Titusville Evangelical Wesleyan Church, officiating.

Interment will be at the Wedekind Family Cemetery in Shippenville.

Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hillman Cancer Center 2500 West 12th Street Erie, PA 16505.

