Police Seeking Venango County Man Wanted on Felony Drug Charges

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sugarcreek Borough Police are looking for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Authorities are attempting to locate 27-year-old Devon Jeremy McClelland, of Oil City.

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against McClelland on December 14:

– Corrupt Organizations – Employee, Felony 1



– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on McClelland’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department at 814-437-3703.

