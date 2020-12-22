Ruby M. Baker Cummings, 79, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 6:35 AM Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Sugarcreek Station following a period of declining health.

She was born December 7, 1941, in Hannaville, a beloved daughter of the late Richard Vernon Baker and Daisy Isabelle Hart Baker.

Ruby was a 1959 graduate of Franklin High School.

Upon graduating high school, she worked as a secretary for a number of years at the former Amalie Oil Refinery in Franklin. Ruby then moved to the Los Angeles, CA, area, where she was self-employed in the strap manufacturing industry. She returned to Franklin in 1997, and worked part-time at H&R Block in Franklin for several years.

She was a member of The Nicklin United Methodist Church, where she played the organ for many years. She also played the piano at The Worden Chapel United Methodist Church.

Ruby loved music. In addition to the church organ and piano, she enjoyed playing the accordion. She also loved flowers, and planting them around her home.

She was married September 6, 1997, to William C. Cummings, who survives.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by his daughter, Lynn M. Cummings-Wilson and her husband, Jon of Franklin.

Also surviving are two brothers, Robert Paul Baker of Arizona and Vernon “Lee” Baker and his wife, Gail of Hannaville; and a sister, Shirley Baker Alquist of St. Petersburg, Florida; in addition to many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clair, Jim, Gene, Don, and Charles “Elmer” Baker; and two sisters, Esther Baker and Ruth Baker Wilson.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there shall be no public visitation.

Private interment will be in Nicklin Cemetery.

A memorial service to celebrate her life is being planned by her family, and will be announced at a later time.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Ruby’s name to The Nicklin United Methodist Church, 2602 Waterworks Road, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

