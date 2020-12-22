Say What?!: Lost Wedding Ring Found Weeks Later at Christmas Tree Lot

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. – A Christmas tree shop in New York state is trying to track down a customer who lost his wedding ring weeks before it was found in a pile of debris.

The owners of Luchsinger’s Christmas Trees in Lafayette said a customer had called earlier in the season to report that her father had lost his wedding band and believed it may have been at the Christmas tree lot.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.