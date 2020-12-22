Snow-Covered Roadway Causes Crash in Tionesta Township

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say snow-covered road conditions led to a one-vehicle crash in Tionesta Township last week.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:05 p.m. on December 16, on Sage Road, just north of Lake Lucy Road, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say a known driver was operating a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, traveling north on Sage Road at a speed too fast for the snowy conditions, when the vehicle left the side of the roadway on a slight right bend in the road and struck a large tree with the left front portion.

The driver then drove the vehicle approximately a half-mile to the Tionesta Builder’s Supply parking lot and parked the vehicle there for the night stating that she would come back to get it in the morning after the roads were cleared.

Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department and Tionesta Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

The driver’s name was not released.

