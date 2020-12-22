 

SPONSORED: Free Bottle Gift Wrapping Available at Deer Creek Winery!

Tuesday, December 22, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

129898416_3816089731763538_1186386254926258771_oSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery makes giving a gift of wine easy with free bottle gift wrapping!

FREE BOTTLE GIFT WRAPPING: use WRAPPING as a promo code for FREE bottle wrapping with your online order.

Get Deer Creek Wines shipped to your or your gift recipient’s door!

$10 Shipping on 4-11 bottles – and you can still get FREE wrapping with the WRAPPING promo code!

Order a case of wine to pick up in store and automatically get free bottle wrapping!

Deer Creek’s website has online buying to pick up at each of their locations.

131377295_3836200163085828_6778327784023579582_o

You can also call ahead at 814-354-7392 to place their wine orders to pick up or curbside service at the Shippenville location!

The winery is open daily. Click here for hours.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Deer Creek Winery - winter scene


