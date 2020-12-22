Support These Local Restaurants Offering Takeout, Curbside To-Go, Delivery During Pandemic Restrictions
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – In the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic, local restaurants are switching things up to offer takeout, curbside services, and delivery.
UPDATED: 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020
We are working to continuously update this list. Email news@exploreClarion.com to add a restaurant at NO CHARGE.
CLARION COUNTY
C
Carriage Inn – Takeout only
520 E State Street, Knox, PA 16232
Open seven days a week.
Monday through Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
*Breakfast is currently served Saturday and Sunday only
Weekly specials:
Monday – chicken & gravy over biscuits
Tuesday – tacos
Wednesday – jumbo wings
Thursday – spaghetti or lasagna
Friday – fish fry dinners
Call: 814-797-1506
D
Deer Creek Winery – Food & Wine Takeout/Curbside.
3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254
Open seven days a week.
11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Call: 814-354-7392
Visit their Facebook page here for more information.
E
Eat’n Park – Takeout/Curbside Pickup
35 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214
7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Takeout, Convenient Pick-Up Window, and Curbside Pickup.
Website: www.eatnpark.com
Call: 814-227-2188
K
Korner Restaurant – Takeout/Delivery
626 Lawsonham Road Rimersburg, PA 16248
Open seven days a week.
Sundays: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Daily Specials:
The menu is subject to change.
Call: 814-473-8250
Front window – pick up area.
Click here to view Korner Restaurant’s Facebook page for more information.
M
Montana’s Country Café – Takeout
18086 PA-208, Marble, PA 16334
Open Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The full regular menu is available.
Daily Specials.
MONDAY – Glazed Ham Loaf
TUESDAY – Special Changes Weekly
WEDNESDAY – Wing Night
THURSDAY – Special Changes Weekly
FRIDAY – Fried Fish, Baked Fish, and Fried Shrimp
SATURDAY – Special Changes Weekly
For more information, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Montanas-Country-Cafe
Call: 814-354-7376
O
Outlook Inn – Takeout only until January 4th
2417 Rt 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248
Open seven days a week.
Temporary hours:
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Monday through Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday Special, December 20th: Stuffed Chicken Breast
Call: 724-526-5665
Daily Specials. Check our Facebook page.
S
Sawmill Restaurant – Takeout
32873 PA-66, Leeper, PA 16233
Open seven days a week.
7:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.
Click here to view the menus.
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/The-Sawmill-Restaurant
Call: 814-744-8578
Subway – Takeout
– Clarion, Route 68, 814-227-2746
– Clarion, 8th Ave., 814-226-7131
– New Bethlehem, 814-275-7827
To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar – Carryout/Curbside.
21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254
Open seven days a week.
11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Daily Specials:
SUNDAY: Burger Sunday
MONDAY: Ravioli Monday
TUESDAY: Lasagna
WEDNESDAY: Wings, ½ dozen $5.00; Dozen $10.00
THURSDAY: Pasta Night, $13.50 (Choice of pasta)
FRIDAY: Fish – Baked, Blackened, Deep Fried, $13.00
SATURDAY: 12 oz. Prime Rib, $17.25
Call ahead to place your order: 814-226-7013
Click here to view Sweet Basil’s menu and daily specials.
T
The Allegheny Grille – Takeout/Curbside/Delivery.
40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036
Open seven days a week.
11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Delivery: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Call: 724-659-5701
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
The Captain Loomis Restaurant – Takeout
540 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Open Tuesday through Sunday. Closed on Mondays.
4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Click here to view the menu.
Call: 814-226-8400
The Wayside Restaurant – Takeout
1123 Old Fryburg Road Lucinda, PA 16235
Tuesday through Saturday, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
For more information visit their Facebook page here.
Call: 814-226-7344
V
Vince’s Tavern – Take-Out Only – Food and Beer.
31729 Route 66 Leeper, PA 16233
Call: 814-744-9960
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
W
Washington House – Takeout Only – Food & Beer.
Route 208 Fryburg, PA 16326
Call: 814-354-2929
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY
S
Subway – Takeout
– Ford City, 724-763-2020
– Worthington, 724-297-3132
– Kittanning, Walmart, 724-545-9736
– Kittanning, South Water St., 724-548-7827
To order, call your local subway at one of the numbers above or order online.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
P
Plyler’s Buffet and Family Restaurant – Take Out through drive-thru
234 Allegheny Blvd Brookville, PA 15825
MONDAY – Closed
TUESDAY – Closed
WEDNESDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
THURSDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
FRIDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
SATURDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
SUNDAY – 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Call and check Facebook for daily specials.
Call: 814-849-7357
Punxsy Pizza – Curbside/Delivery.
115 N. Findley Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767
Hours of Operation:
Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday through Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
• Contactless Delivery Available
• Curbside / Parking Lot pick-up Available
• Orders will be taken up until 15 minutes before closing.
Call: 814-938-8132
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
VENANGO COUNTY
A
Abe’s General Store – Takeout
3874 US 62, Oil City, PA 16301
MONDAY: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
TUESDAY: CLOSED
WEDNESDAY: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
THURSDAY: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
FRIDAY: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
SATURDAY: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
SUNDAY: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Toasted subs, pizzas, salads, deli items.
Click here to view the menu.
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/abesgeneralstore
Call: 814-271-0474
B
Benjamin’s Roadhouse – Carryout/Delivery.
1211 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323
Open seven days a week.
Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Call: 814-432-7010
C
Casey’s Restaurant & Lounge – Takeout/curbside/Delivery.
630 N. Seneca Street, Oil City, PA 16301
Kitchen Open Until 10:00 p.m.
Delivery, Oil City area, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Call: 814-676-9226
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
F
Fox’s Pizza Den – Pick Up/Curbside/Contact Free Delivery
1233 Liberty Street Franklin, PA 16323
Order online foxspizzaden.com or call 814-432-2625.
FoxTales Pub – Carry Out/Curbside Pick Up
1117 liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323
Food and Mixed Drinks.
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Closed Sundays.
Click here to view the menu.
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FoxTalesPub
Call: 814-437-6636
H
Dotty Haggerty’s ice cream and more
1007 Liberty Street Franklin, PA 16323
3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday – Cream chicken and biscuits
Tuesday – Stuffed pork chop dinner
Wednesday – Meatloaf dinner
Friday – Beer battered fish dinner
Call: 814-437-7409
L
Leonardo’s Restaurant – Takeout/Delivery
1267 Liberty St Franklin, PA 16323
Tuesday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Leonardosinfranklin
Call: 814-432-8421
Note: The restaurant will be closed from December 24 through January 4 for the holidays.
Liberty Street Ale House – Pickup.
1411 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323
Click here to view the menu.
Call: 814-437-1115
P
Plowman Beerlivery
Deliver Craft beer to Oil City, Franklin, Cranberry, and Rocky Grove
Website: https://plowmanbeerlivery.weebly.com/
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PlowmanBeerlivery
Call: 814-670-9485
S
Scierka’s Tavern – Takeout/Curbside Pick Up
100 Elk St Oil City, PA 16301
Wednesday – 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Pizza & Craft Beer
Friday – 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Polish Dinners, Fish Dinners, and Shrimp Dinners. Craft Beer.
Saturday – 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Pizza & Craft Beer
Call: 814-670-9485
Skinny’s Six Pack Shack – Takeout
1719 Riverside Drive, Oil City, PA 16301
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Skinnys-Six-Pack-Shack-172758176156232
Call: 814-678-2337
Spanky’s – Takeout
1719 Riverside Drive, Oil City, PA 16301
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/spankys4/
Call: 814-677-1075
Spilling The Beans – Takeout/Curbside Pickup
2 W. Front Street, Oil City, PA 16301
Monday through Saturday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Click here to view the menu.
Call: 814-677-1177
T
That Place Eatery – Take Out Only
109 State Rte 3005, Kennerdell, PA 16374
Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Closed Mondays and Tuesdays
Wednesday and Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Call: 814-908-0030 to place an order.
For more information, please visit their Facebook page.
The Grandview Grille’s Fat Dogs
708 Grandview Road Oil City, PA 16301
Click here to view the menu.
Call: 814-346-1898
V
Villa Italia Ristorante – Takeout.
904 E. 2nd Street, Oil City, PA 16301
11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Call: 814-677-1264
W
Wanango Country Club – Food & Beer Takeout.
314 Chestnut Street, Reno, PA 16343
Tuesday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Visit their website to view their takeout menu.
Call: 814-676-8133
We are working to continuously update this list. Email news@exploreClarion.com to add a restaurant at NO CHARGE.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.