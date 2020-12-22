Community Honors Veterans on Wreaths Across America Event

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The opening ceremony for the local Wreaths Across America event was held at the Clarion Cemetery on Second Avenue on Saturday.

The ceremony began at noon with the playing of the national anthem and the recitation of the pledge of allegiance.

During the early part of the ceremony, remembrance wreaths were placed in honor of those who have served and continued to serve in each of the branches of the U.S. military.

Local resident Jim Delaney, a U.S. Navy veteran, placed the wreath for the U.S. Navy. Retired Master Sergeant David Hartley placed the wreath for the U.S. Army. Scott and Mary Rearick, whose son Matthew is currently serving, placed the wreath for the U.S. Marines. Brandon Rearick, whose brother Matt was in the U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy, and his wife Brandi placed the wreath for the U.S. Merchant Marines.

Kevin and Sherry Allen, whose son recently returned from deployment with the U.S. Air Force, placed the wreath for the U.S. Air Force. Catherine Cunningham, whose father-in-law served as a communications specialist, placed the wreath for the U.S. Coast Guard. Jacob Smith, who will be deploying to Africa with the Army National Guard at the end of the month, placed the wreath in honor of the 81,900 servicemen and women from all branches whose last status was not known and who are prisoners or war or missing in action.

Finally, Cameron, Trey, and Tanner Kirkwood, whose uncle Thomas Kirtland served in the U.S. Army, placed the POW/MIA Chair as a reminder of those who never came home.

Following the opening of the ceremony, Rep. Donna Oberlander was the first speaker.

“We thank those who have sacrificed to keep us free and we shall not forget you. We shall remember,” Oberlander said.

She also addressed the many veterans in attendance at the service.

“This nation has always been the first to stand for freedom for all people around the world. We are here today to say thank you for your service.”

The second speaker was Clarion Borough Mayor Brett Whitling.

“Today we show a united front of gratitude and respect across America as we remember the fallen and honor those who served and teach our children the value of freedom,” Whitling said.

The third speaker was Richard Weaver, local resident and father of Third Class Petty Officer Wayne Richard “Rick” Weaver who was killed in action on May 17, 1987, aboard the U.S.S. Stark.

“We’re not here today to decorate graves. We’re not here to remember their deaths, either, but to remember their lives,” Weaver said.

Following the speakers, Fr. Monty Sayers of Immaculate Conception Church offered a benediction.

“Thank you for the service of our veterans, from every branch of every service, and from every era of our nation. We give you thanks for the simple tributes we place on. Their graves today, circles made of evergreen branches signifying eternity.”

The ceremony closed with the playing of taps and the volunteers, including the Clarion Wildcats and members of the Clarion First United Methodist Church Youth Group, as well as other volunteers from the local community, began placing the wreaths on the graves.

The wreath clean-up date is set for January 18, 20201.

