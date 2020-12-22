Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS

Full-Time Licensed Practical Nurse

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is looking to hire a full-time Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).

The LPN best fit for this position is well-organized and has relevant clinical experience, who desires a more flexible schedule with focused patient interaction.

Requirements:

Licensed as an LPN in Pennsylvania

Minimum of 5 years clinical/acute care experience

Daylight hours; Monday- Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM with rotating weekend and holiday work

Benefits of Full-Time Employment:

Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance

Supplemental Insurance

Paid Time Off

And more!

Come join in a rewarding environment with flexible hours and a family oriented work setting!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Applications and resumes can also be submitted via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For additional information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Storeroom Attendant

Webco Industries

Webco Industries is now looking to hire a Storeroom Attendant at their Oil City, PA location.

They believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within has always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities and profit sharing.

Performs regular (daily) assignments, individual project assignments and participates in maintaining storerooms, basic purchase order processes and inventory control procedures.

Analyzes and evaluates new products, costing, and supplies.

Takes and maintains inventories of supplies, filling supply orders when needed.

Delivers supplies and checks invoices and packing slips against physical inventory.

Maintains accurate records.

Calls vendors to place orders as needed.

Works and communicates with internal customers to meet their needs in a courteous and professional manner.

Packages and crates outgoing orders and mail to minimize damage/loss through UPS,Fed-X or Postal services.

Conducts regular physical inventories and cycle counts.

Enters data into SAP system for accurate inventory counts and control processes.

Assists with the receiving and inspecting of supplies and other merchandise – not items that require engineering/drawing approval.

Operates computer keyboard, telephone and other office equipment as required in the performance of duties.

Lifts cartons and packages up to 50 pounds infrequently.

Recommends and initiates projects that will improve the way we do business with our vendors and inside customers.

Answers incoming phone lines (hours very by facility). Assist in incoming traffic when HR is not available for potential applicants and/or uniform tracking (varies by facility).

Monitors the facility gate controls and the security camera /recording machine on a 24-hour basis. (Additional duties required by facilities – example tape exchange)

Using company vehicles, drives back and forth from facility to facility for transferring items as well as driving to vendors for pick up or drop off of supplies/equipment. (varies by facility)

Works with HR to ensure employee purchases are accounted for properly.

Qualifications

High school diploma or GED. Previous experience in shipping/receiving/storeroom helpful.

Excellent verbal communication skills.

Previous experience or working knowledge in inventory and receiving a plus.

Superior skills in MS Office, and SAP.

Highly motivated individual with the desire to succeed through self-discipline and personal initiative. Must be proactive, personable, flexible, and eager to enhance knowledge and skills.

Must have ability to think and communicate ideas logically.

Ability to apply mathematical concepts to inventory and cost reduction projects.

Committed to high standards of integrity, including respect and value for individual team member’s talents, skills, and individual qualities.

Must be able to work independently, as well as in team environment.

Please apply at webcotube.com

Assembly and Fabrication

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

Beverage Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly, day shift only, and Fabrication, both day and night shifts.

Awesome benefits package and starting pay rates of $11.08 to $13.10, depending on position. After the 90-day probationary period, regular pay increases, holiday and vacation pay, 401k savings plan, and more. There are many opportunities for advancement!

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

Controls Technician

Webco Industries

Webco Industries is now looking to hire a Controls Technician at their Oil City, PA location.

They believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within has always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities and profit sharing.

The qualified individual will perform new installations, programing, and upgrades to equipment used in the manufacturing of carbon tubing and other equipment used in the process. This position will be required to assist maintenance technicians with troubleshooting and provide on-call coverage on a rotating basis when necessary. Work performed includes automation, electrical, programmable logic control, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and welding operations associated with the installation and repair of all types of equipment, machinery, overhead cranes, heating & air conditioning, plumbing, air compressors, pumps, conveyors, and motors.

Required to inspect, move, and install new or existing equipment or machinery.

Works on major projects such as complete equipment and machinery rebuilds, design alterations or modification of existing equipment or machinery.

Communicates with production operators to obtain information on nature of equipment failure in order to trouble shoot problems, and examine machinery or mechanical equipment to identify reason for malfunction.

Communicates with production on changes to be made to develop proper functionality of the operator interface on the equipment.

Utilizes electrical meters to identify voltages, wires, and while troubleshooting.

Utilizes hand tools to access, install, or remove components to modify equipment.

Lays out, assembles, installs, tests, repairs and adjusts electrical fixtures, apparatus, equipment, machinery, and wiring. Examples of equipment include, but are not limited to, motors, welding equipment, lighting fixtures, circuit breakers, transformers, programmable logic controls.

Installs, repairs, and calibrates electrical and electronic recording devices, and regulating control instruments.

Measures, cuts, threads, bends and installs electrical conduit. Pulls wiring through conduit. Splices wires. Connects wiring to fixtures and power equipment. Installs grounding leads. Installs and monitors performance of installed electrical equipment for hazards, adjustments or replacement.

Control Technician will work closely with the Maintenance Department when installing, reconfiguring, or removing equipment or machinery.

Responsible for the development of initial training on new programing, operator interface, or machine operation to the maintenance department and production SBMs.

May be required to “fill-in” for other positions when there is a need.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Must be self-motivated to take initiative after receiving assignments.

Knowledge, skills and abilities: Ability to deal with stress and get along with co-workers and supervisors. Ability to read and speak English is preferred. Mathematical skills equivalent to high school level required. Must be able to communicate effectively with supervisors and co-workers. regular attendance at work and punctuality are essential job functions.

Education: High school education or equivalent is required, Associates degree is preferred.

Experience: Previous experience in Maintenance Technician or Control Technician type work in a manufacturing facility preferred.

Skills: Must be proficient with basic computer skills and able to work with a variety of programing languages including ladder logic, structured text, and function block.

Please apply at webcotube.com

The YMCA is hiring a part-time person to fill the position of Snow Maintenance – Grounds. Hours will not exceed 28 per week, but will vary depending on weather conditions.

Responsible for clearing of snow from parking lot and areas around building, sidewalks, salting of the parking areas and sidewalks. Informing supervisor on when supplies are low. Maintaining salt truck, being responsible for all equipment associated with performing the job. Preparing exteriors of the facility to serve its membership.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Care for equipment is a priority. Make sure shed is locked up when done with work. Plowing of parking lots and sidewalks – spreading salt. Operating a snow blower. Shoveling snow, clearing parking lots. Operating hand-push salt spreader as well. Any other duties related to preparing the YMCA exteriors to serve the public during the winter months. Must be available early mornings before 5 am, and on-call as needed to plow during mid-morning, afternoons & evenings as necessitated by snow fall/ice accumulation. Also available weekends to plow & clear sidewalks. Carrying and loading 50-lb salt bags. Must be able to pay attention to weather reports, predict when heavy snow & ice will hit – and make good judgements about when to clear the parking lots. Other duties assigned by supervisor.

KNOWLEDGE, QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS REQUIRED:

Previous experience using a truck for snow plowing properties or personal use. Ability to quickly learn how to operate snow plow truck, salt spreader, & operate manual transmission. Knowledge of how to hook up a plow/salt-spreader to a truck. Engage/disengage. Physical skills, ability to operate a salt spreader, walk-behind, shovel snow, etc. High School Diploma. Exterior (outdoors) work experience is a plus. Basic automotive knowledge is desired. Driver’s License.

Applications will be accepted through December 16. Printable applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Apply in-person or to Henry Sherman, Property Manager at maintenance@clarionymca.net.

Class A CDL Truck Drivers/ Laborers/ Operators

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Laborers

Operators

Applicant requirements:

Class A CDL preferred for all positions, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

What we offer:

Retirement Plan

Health & Life Insurance plans

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm

Online – submit application via link below or visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download application, you may also submit a resume with application at hr@mealyinc.com

https://mealyinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Employment-Application-0520.pdf

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted with resume.

Acute RN

American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates, a national provider of quality dialysis services with the highest retention rate in the industry is accepting applications for an Acute RN in Clarion PA.

We are seeking a qualified RN to provide hemodialysis for local hospital’s acute program with call required. The position is a full time opportunity (30-39 hr/wk), offering all available benefits.

Qualifications:

Applicant must have graduated from an accredited school of nursing

Current PA state license and CPR certification required

A minimum of 18 months of nursing experience with at least 6 of those months in hemodialysis

Why Choose American Renal Associates:

We do not cap salaries

Annual raises above industry average

American Renal Associates recognizes your most recent dialysis experience in calculating your paid time off accrual meaning no loss of vacation time for longevity

Starting salaries for experienced staff above industry average

We offer competitive salaries, plus excellent health benefits, free life insurance and no charge disability benefits (long and short term) as well as generous paid time off policy that recognizes your most recent, direct dialysis experience.

Please fax or email resume to:

Jodi Hannold, RN

Clinic Manager

E-mail: jhannold@americanrenal.com

Fax: 978-232-4054

DFWP/EOE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, disability or protected veteran status.

All inquiries will be held in strict confidence

www.americanrena.com

Hiring Nursing and Allied Health Students

Butler Health System/ Clarion Hospital

Butler Health System/ Clarion Hospital is looking to hire Nursing and Allied Health Students.

Join their team of dedicated professionals at Clarion Hospital.

They are seeking compassionate and caring students for patient care, screening and testing locations.

Interested individuals can apply online at www.clarionhospital.org, via email at brook.divins@butlerhealthsystem.org, or by calling Brooke Divins at 814-226-2630.

Clarion Hospital is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Beverage-Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly.

The starting pay rate is $11.08 with regular progression. Benefits are available the first month after hire and vacation and holiday pay after a 90-day, probationary period! Beverage-Air® is accepting applications both on the web and at their site in Brookville. APPLY ONLINE

NEW Weekend Assembly Position Added!

The work is from Friday to Sunday, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. When employees have a 36-hour perfect attendance week, they will be given a four hour, perfect attendance bonus, making each week a full 40 hours a week.

Beverage-Air is dedicated to being the global brand leader in every market they serve. Leveraging their heritage of industry leadership, exceptional product quality, and unmatched innovation, they offer a comprehensive range of refrigeration and food service equipment to meet a variety of industry needs. Their goal is to design equipment engineered for success through exceptional products and excellent service to their customers around the world. Beverage-Air considers their successes as a measure of their own, and relentlessly strive to deliver the best possible solutions to exceed their expectations.

*An Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.

*If you are an individual with a disability and would like to request a reasonable accommodation as part of the employment selection process, please contact Staci Zug at 814-220-0103

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Supervisor, Clinical Treatment I at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

$2,000 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the administrative, human resources and clinical activities of a specific treatment unit. The treatment supervisor ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to clinical staff on a regular basis.

Essential Functions:

Develops and maintains employee schedules that provide adequate clinical coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities

Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback to them

Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy

Responds to step 1 grievances

Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met

Directs and facilitates treatment-planning reviews

Provides ongoing effective clinical supervision to counselors and monitors case management activities

Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Full certification as an addictions counselor by a statewide certification body which is a member of a National certification body or certification by another state government’s substance abuse counseling certification board, plus three years (after obtaining Addictions Certification) of clinical experience in the health and human service profession including one (1) year working directly with the chemically dependent; OR

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse and a degree from an accredited school of nursing and three (3) years of counseling experience in a health or human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related field and four (4) years of clinical experience in the health and human service profession including one (1) year working directly with the chemically dependent; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field and three (3) years of clinical experience in the health and human services profession including one (1) year working directly with the chemically dependent; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field, which includes a practicum in a health or human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting, and two (2) years clinical experience in the health and human services profession including working one (1) year directly with the chemically dependent.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Click Here to apply.

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.00 – $18.88

$1,500 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients.

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc).

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc).

Supervises self-administration of medication.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.55 – $23.40

$1,500 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Aide

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Aide at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $12.00 – $17.45

$1,500 Sign On Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during the sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.

Essential Functions:

Conducts random /unpredictable head counts/bed checks (minimum of once every twelve minutes) to ensure client location.

Conducts outside building security checks.

Complete security calls to Night Supervisor.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Provides for physical safety and security of clients while under staff member supervision.

Maintains confidentiality of information related to client information.

Assists with the mentoring and training of new level staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Observes activities and responds accordingly including emergency situations such as evacuation, CPR, or first aid.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High School Diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

LPN or RN

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania’s Residential Program is looking to hire a Nurse to join their team.

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania is a non-profit organization providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities and other special needs. They are celebrating their 101st anniversary and are proud of their history!

RESIDENTIAL PROGRAM NURSE

JOB DETAILS

Location: Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA

Position Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.54 per hour

JOB SUMMARY

Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania operates three community residential homes (Franklin, Oil City and Seneca, PA) which are staffed 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. Their staff provides direct care and a safe, secure and supportive living environment in which individuals with intellectual and/or physical disabilities will learn to live and function as independently as possible within the community. The Residential Program Nurse is responsible for the coordination and documentation of medically-related aspects of care for consumers in their group homes.

QUALIFICATIONS

LPN or RN license required.

Prior experience working with G-Tubes preferred.

Prior experience working with individuals with MR preferred.

Current valid Pennsylvania driver’s license and acceptable driving record obtained through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation required.

Acceptable Criminal Record Check required.

Acceptable Child Abuse History Clearance required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Coordinate, schedule, monitor and attend all medical related aspects of care for consumers.

Meet on a regular basis (at least weekly) with the Residential Program Manager to review changes and ongoing medical issues of consumers and with Director, Franklin Programs as needed

Ensure compliance with medically-related regulations governing residential programs and assist with licensing inspections.

Conduct minor medical treatment for consumers in accordance with medical instructions from PCP/Specialist.

Make weekly and/or biweekly cursory physical check of consumers, according to specific needs.

Monitor and record consumers’ temperature, pulse, respiration, and blood pressure at a minimum of once a month. Weight is monitored when indicated by need or request of physician.

Coordinate all aspects of medication administration.

Why Work For Easterseals?

They have a great team of people who care and it shows!

Benefits include health, dental, vision, and ancillary insurances, paid time off and eligibility for our retirement plan.

If you are interested in working for a quality organization helping others grow in their lives and abilities, please consider applying for this position!

Please send your resume to: hrfr@eastersealswcpenna.org or click on the link below to apply through Paycom

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=11386&clientkey=369EACC1E359F3CA5A88E8D3C7B28192

THANK YOU FOR YOUR INTEREST!

Easterseals is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, use of medical marijuana or protected Veteran status.

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Registered Nurse

American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates, a national provider of quality dialysis services, with the highest retention rate in the industry, is accepting applications for the following positions in Clarion, PA:

Registered Nurse

We are seeking a qualified Registered Nurse to provide in-center hemodialysis patient care in our outpatient clinic in Clarion. This is a full time opportunity (30-39 hours/ week), offering all available benefits.

Qualifications:

Applicant must have graduated from an accredited school of nursing.

Current PA state license and CPR certification required.

Hemodialysis experience preferred but not required. We are willing to train the right candidate!

Why Choose American Renal Associates:

We do not cap salaries

Annual raises above industry average

American Renal Associates recognizes your most recent dialysis experience in calculating your paid time off accrual meaning no loss of vacation time for longevity

Starting salaries for experienced staff above the industry average

We offer competitive salaries, plus excellent health benefits, free life insurance, and no charge disability benefits (long term and short term) as well as a generous paid time off policy that recognizes your most recent, direct dialysis experience.

Please fax or e-mail resume to:

Jodi Hannold, Clinic Manager

E-mail: jhannold@americanrenal.com

Fax: 978-232-4054

DFWP/ EOE. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, disability or protected veteran status.

All inquiries will be held in strict confidence.

www.americanrenal.com

Corrections Officers

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for full-time and part-time Corrections Officers to work within the Venango County Prison.

Required qualifications: Possess a high school diploma, or the equivalent, plus some experience typing and using personal computers. First aid and CPR helpful. You must be a Pennsylvania resident and possess a valid PA driver’s license. No experience required. Training provided on the job.

Position benefits include fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee as well as participation in the county defined benefit pension program, and more.

Applications may be obtained online by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process or in-person at the Venango County Human Resources Department located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Monday, November 23rd, 2020 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V

Mechanical Engineer

Webco

Webco believes that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource.

That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join our team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within has always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities and profit sharing.

The Mechanical Engineer designs, develops, and tests all aspects of the mechanical components for production equipment in order to improve production output and performance objectives in a timely, cost-effective manner.

Duties:

Plans and designs equipment to improve manufacturing processes in plant.

Maximize equipment efficiencies by analyzing layout of equipment, workflow, and work force utilization.

Assist production in improving systems of production control, standard operating procedures, safety, and quality.

Recommends and implements improvements to equipment.

Develops and implements optimal, cost-effective manufacturing processes and methods in accordance with production specifications and quality standards.

Assists in coordination of the new equipment purchase, installation, and training.

Includes regular (daily) assignments, individual project assignments and participation on project teams created to study, prepare recommendations, and implement solutions to various equipment related issues and problems.

Performs research, and analysis of manufacturing equipment processes and operations procedures, including production flow, equipment, and manpower utilization in order to make recommendations that will result in and promote more efficient and effective production operations.

Will gather information from a variety of sources, study problems, break them down into component parts and recommend solutions to coordinate elements by applying advanced analytical techniques and methods from a variety of disciplines including mathematics, science and engineering.

Provides engineering technical support to production operation.

Conducts investigations and analysis directed toward equipment utilization and operations necessary to meet customer specifications.

Assists in developing systems and controls to ensure a safe work environment and compliance with quality standards. Ensures that equipment, processes and procedures are directed toward achieving these standards.

Requirements:

Knowledge of Kaizen and Lean Management manufacturing techniques a plus.

Proficient computer skills in MS Office. Computer assisted design (CAD) proficiency a plus.

Excellent organization and planning skills with the ability to think ahead and plan over a 6-12-month time span and the ability to organize and manage multiple priorities.

Highly motivated, self-driven, individual with a strong desire to succeed and eager to enhance knowledge and skills through on-going education and development.

Must be creative, inquisitive, analytical, and detail oriented with a mechanical aptitude.

Ability to apply engineering and technical/mechanical knowledge sufficient to render original and ingenious advice or service and make judgements involving engineering problems.

Committed to high standards of integrity, including respect and value for individual team member’s unique talents, skills, and individual qualities.

Ability to quickly learn and work independently, as well as in project team environment.

Excellent oral and written communication skills, including technical writing skills in order to write technical reports, procedures, and manuals for internal documentation.

Typical Working Conditions:

The Mechanical Engineer divides his/her time between an indoor office environment at our Oil City location and in the manufacturing area of this facility.

The office environment is typically temperature controlled and clean, with normal air contaminants, such as dust, typically found in an office environment.

The manufacturing environment has regular exposure to loud and prolonged noise.

Regular exposure to hot temperatures of 95º F to 110º F in the summer due to the combination of the actual outside temperature and heat from the processes inside the facility. Employees are also exposed to cold temperatures, which is dependent on the actual outside temperature.

While in the manufacturing area, employees are required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to include noise/hearing protection, safety glasses with side shields and steel toed work shoes.

Education and Experience:

B.S or M.S in Mechanical Engineering or Industrial Engineering

5-7 years mechanical engineering design/project experience required.

Steel related experience preferred

HOURS:

There is one shift available that consists of eight-hour shifts. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. May require additional hours of work on occasion, as required.

Apply Online HERE.

CDL A Flat and Van Drivers

Klapec Trucking

Klapec Trucking company in Reno is now hiring CDL A Flat and Van Drivers.

During these times of uncertainty one thing is for certain KTC is driving strong!

Business is growing and so are we.

Come join us for the opportunity to earn up to 40% with balanced home time, complete benefit package, quality equipment, and driver friendly atmosphere. Make your career at KTC. Become a part of our team of busy van and flat CDL A drivers and take control of your future.

Apply online:

KlapecTrucking.com

888-8-KLAPEC

Klapec Trucking Co.

1643 Allegheny Blvd

Reno, PA 16343

Occupational Therapist

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is looking to hire a Per Diem Occupational Therapist (OT) to provide therapy services to our patients in their homes primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties.

Join in a rewarding and independent environment that is flexible with your lifestyle.

Requirements:

Licensed Occupational Therapist in Pennsylvania

Minimum of 1 year recent recent experience in healthcare

Ability to work independently and manage time effectively

Communicate and Supervise COTA as needed

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation.

Applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and submitted with a resume to: Human Resources, Clarion Forest VNA, Inc., 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For more information, please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

Farm Manager

Scenic Rivers YMCA

FERTIGS, Pa – The Scenic Rivers YMCA is seeking a Farm Manager/Managers to care for a property in Fertigs, PA. Interested applicants may apply by November 12, 2020.

POSITION: Farm Manager(s)

GENERAL FUNCTION:

Under the guidance of the Scenic Rivers YMCA Property Manager and/or Executive Director, the Farm Manager is a key position for the Scenic Rivers YMCA in representing the Y to the community. Maintaining a neatly groomed, friendly atmosphere to those who visit the grounds in conjunction with the policies and guidelines established by the Board of Directors, the Farm Managers have the following scope of responsibilities:

KNOW HOW:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Previous Experience – 3 years minimum in related fields.

3 years minimum in related fields. Mechanical Skills – engines, tools, repair

engines, tools, repair Animal Husbandry – basic vet care, health, small/large animals

basic vet care, health, small/large animals Ability to Communicate – effective communication with the public through verbal, written and technology

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Develop & implement a preventative maintenance program for YMCA equipment on the property.

Perform light maintenance on equipment (change oil, minor repairs).

Prepare and ready grounds for any plantings.

Assist with harvesting of large quantity of plantings (hay, corn).

Maintain the property/structures in a manner that provides a safe environment for visitors.

Maintain the grounds by mowing/trimming to meet the grooming standards set forth by the Y.

Provide daily, or as needed, care/feeding/cleaning to all animals housed on the property.

Meet with appropriate Y representatives to coordinate all programs, activities, to be offered on the grounds.

CUSTOMER SERVICE

As part of the Scenic Rivers YMCA team, customer service is a priority in representing the YMCA to the community. Farm managers will provide friendly, customer-first service, keeping the Y values at the center of all decision making.

Required Certifications & Qualifications

Three years of related farming experience.

First Aid, CPR Certifications

Attend any physical trainings identified by the supervisor as necessary to maintain the property.

GENERAL OVERVIEW

The Farm Manager(s) are provided a home to live in, free of rent and utilities, in exchange for maintaining the grounds in a very neat manner, providing daily care to animals and while assisting with possible hay making, or camp harvest, as well as minor repairs or maintenance on equipment necessary for the YMCA to operate the facility.

Qualified applicants may apply by November 12, 2020 to Thomas K. Spence, CEO, Scenic Rivers YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Applications are available online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources and at the Oil City YMCA or Clarion County YMCA.

Registered Nurses

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Northwest is seeking qualified Registered Nurses.

Full Time, Part Time and Casual Opportunities available



Compassionate individuals of all experience levels are encouraged to apply!

Wages range from $24.95 to $35.99/hr

Opportunity to earn your BSN or MSN TUITION FREE through UPMC’s collaborative university partnership. UPMC is ready to focus on your goals!

Applicants will be placed in the appropriate job title / salary from the “My Nursing Career Ladder” based on their individual experience and education. NOW is your moment to find your place at UPMC!

Qualifications:

Minimum six months experience preferred.

BSN preferred.

Ability to establish and maintain positive, caring relationships with executives, managers, physicians, non-physician providers, ancillary and support staff, other departments, and patients/families.

Ability to work productively and effectively within a complex environment, handle multiple/changing priorities and specialized equipment.

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical and problem solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care.

Critical thinking skills necessary to exercise and to lead others in application of the nursing process.

Mobility and visual manual dexterity.

Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting and positioning of patients.

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

UPMC approved national certification preferred.

Current Pennsylvania licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse.

CPR required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire.

ACLS within 1 year of hire or transfer into department NIH within 90 days of hire or transfer into department.

Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS)

Basic Life Support (BLS) OR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

NIH Stroke Scale (NIH)

Registered Nurse (RN)

Act 34

OAPSA

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

Total Rewards

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life &emdash; because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

Our Values

At UPMC, we’re driven by shared values that guide our work and keep us accountable to one another. Our Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for our employees, patients, health plan members, and community. Ready to join us?

Click Here to Apply Today!

