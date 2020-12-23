 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, December 23, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Rain. High near 47. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night – Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 9pm. Low around 17. South wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Christmas Day – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. West wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.