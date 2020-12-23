A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Rain. High near 47. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night – Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 9pm. Low around 17. South wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Christmas Day – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. West wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

