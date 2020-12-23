AAA: Gas Prices Drop in Western PA Ahead of the Holidays

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is five cents lower this week at $2.474 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $2.455 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $2.630. The average in Jefferson County is $2.484.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $2.474

Average price during the week of December 14, 2020 $2.524



Average price during the week of December 23, 2019 $2.816

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.627 Altoona

$2.471 Beaver

$2.640 Bradford

$2.484 Brookville

$2.377 Butler

$2.455 Clarion

$2.445 DuBois

$2.595 Erie

$2.363 Greensburg

$2.606 Indiana

$2.379 Jeannette

$2.556 Kittanning

$2.306 Latrobe

$2.614 Meadville

$2.583 Mercer

$2.162 New Castle

$2.565 New Kensington

$2.630 Oil City

$2.486 Pittsburgh

$2.201 Sharon

$2.470 Uniontown

$2.639 Warren

$2.253 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Pump prices across the country are rising as the end of 2020 approaches. Since Monday, the national gas price average has jumped six cents to $2.22. While not the most expensive price of the year, this is the highest national average since mid-September. Today’s national average is 11 cents more expensive than last month, but 33 cents cheaper than last year.

Two factors have largely contributed to driving up the price at the pump: rising crude oil prices and tightening supply. The domestic price of crude (WTI) has been steadily rising since November, with prices topping $49/barrel. Prices have not been this expensive since February, before stay-at-home guidance was introduced across the country.

Energy Information Administration data show U.S. gasoline supply levels sit at 238.7 million barrels, which is 1.6 million barrels more than a year ago. While a healthy supply, the year-over-year surplus has been much larger through the last nine months. While the combination of tightening supply and rising crude prices would typically drive prices up even higher, it is expected that the extremely low demand for gasoline should offset those major increases in the weeks ahead.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

