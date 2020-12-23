Bernard C. “Slug” Snyder, 85, of Sligo, passed away Tuesday evening, December 22, 2020, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born on November 23, 1935, in Timblin; son of the late Oran M. and Nellie P. Schaffer Snyder.

Slug served in the US Air Force from 1954 to 1958. He married the love of his life, Delores Kindel, on June 13, 1985, who survives.

Slug worked at AP Green Gas in New Bethlehem up until he became disabled. He enjoyed playing music, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.

Slug is survived by his wife, Delores of 35 years; seven children, Karen Byers, and her husband, Rich, of Titusville; William Reinsel, Jr. and his wife, Monique, of Muncy; Bruce Reinsel of Sligo; Tanya Bain and her husband, Mark, of Oil City; Penny Minich and her husband, Craig, of Ford City; Randy Reinsel and his companion, Kathleen Troyan, of Clarion; and Sandy Terwilliger and her husband, Tom, of New Bethlehem; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; his sister, Bonnie Mcaninch; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Wendell, Clarence, Jack, and Robert; and three sisters, Dorothy, Mary, and Evelyn.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Due to Governor Wolf’s mandate, we are only permitted to have 10 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay inside during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. We also recommend everyone follow CDC guidelines.

A private family funeral service will follow in the funeral home. Live streaming of the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. View the service via our facebook page at Burns Funeral Homes. Interment will be held in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made in Bernard’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.