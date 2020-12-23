Cases Against California Residents Arrested Following High-Speed Pursuit on I-80 Move Forward

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The cases against two California residents arrested following a high speed pursuit on Interstate 80 moved forward in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate 39-year-old Jenny Shae Hodge, of Cathedral City, California, and 45-year-old David Allen Vasquez, of Indio, California, stood for preliminary hearings in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on December 22.

The following charges against Hodge were waived for court:

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-Harbor Or Conceal, Felony 3



– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Misdemeanor 2– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

Hodge was released from the Clarion County Jail on December 22 after her bail was changed from $15,000.00 monetary to $15,000.00 unsecured.

The following charges against Vasquez were also waived for court:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Exceed Max Speed Limit Established By 40 MPH, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Tinted Windows – Compliance With Federal Regulations, Summary

Vasquez remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

The above charges against Hodge and Vasquez have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

The charges stem from a high-speed pursuit that began in Clarion County and ended in Jefferson County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:55 a.m. on December 8, Clarion-based State Police witnessed a black Nissan sedan traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 with windows tinted so dark that police could not see the driver or any of the occupants of the vehicle. Police then attempted to check the registration of the vehicle, which was from California and began following the vehicle.

According to the complaint, when police pulled out of a stationary position, the Nissan increased its speed. Police caught up to it near the 59-mile marker, at which point the Nissan was traveling at speeds of over 100 miles per hour. Police then initiated a traffic stop near the 60-mile marker, and the driver, later identified as David Allen Vasquez, pulled to the side of the road and opened the driver’s door.

Vasquez was asked to roll all of the windows down, and he complied. Police then observed a white meth pipe laying in the driver’s side door handle. Vasquez was then asked to step out of the vehicle.

Vasquez then reached over, places the vehicle in gear, and sped off eastbound on Interstate 80. Clarion-based State Police initiated a pursuit, and Punxsutawney-based State Police, Dubois-based State Police, and Brookville Borough Police provided assistance.

The complaint states a spike strip was successfully deployed on the Nissan at the 75-mile marker, and the vehicle then continued eastbound and exited at the exit 81 offramp. Vasquez then attempted to make a right turn onto State Route 28 South, but due to the lack of a left front tire from the spike strip, the vehicle careened into a utility pole on the east side of State Route 28, causing the utility pole to crash to the ground.

Vasquez and the front seat passenger, later identified as Jenny Shae Hodge, both reportedly exited the vehicle and attempted to flee east on foot. They were both apprehended following a brief foot pursuit, according to the complaint.

When he was taken into custody, Vasquez was found laying on a black nylon bag containing 43 grams of crystal methamphetamine, the complaint states.

Police then contacted a known victim who related that she allowed Vasquez to drive her car from her residence in Palm Springs, California, to Moreno Valley, California (a 46-mile drive) on December 5, according to the complaint.

Vasquez had no intention to return to California and was looking for a place to stay in Pennsylvania or New Jersey, the complaint notes.

Hodge and Vasquez were both arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on December 8.

