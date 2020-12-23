‘Christmas at the Moonlite’ Set for Tonight

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Moonlite Drive-In is having a free “Christmas at the Moonlite” event on Wednesday, December 23.

The event will feature scenes from the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra’s recent Christmas performance, as well as a classic Christmas cartoon featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and a visit from Santa.

The 30-minute shows will be at 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m., with gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

The orchestra will perform the holiday favorites “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” “Jingle Bells” and “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.”

This event is open to the public and is made possible by Union Health, Thompson Thrift, and the Moonlite Drive-In Theater.

The concession stand will be open for those who like popcorn with their orchestral performances.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.