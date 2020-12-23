Clarion County Keeps Spirit Alive With ‘A Small Town Christmas’

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Flip your switch and make sure your Christmas lights are on from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 24, for “A Small Town Christmas.”

Residents of Clarion County will have the opportunity to be part of a new, annual tradition on Christmas Eve.

Christmas lights aren’t just decorations. For some, they’re full of meaning or part of a family tradition. For one local woman, they’re much more.

Shana Lynn, Clarion County resident and founder of non-profit Hope for your Future and Don’t Stop Believing, knew the county needed a little help with the spirit of Christmas, especially with the previous and current COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

“After this year, I think we all need a little pick me up. This year has made me realize what is really important in life, and that’s the simple things in life like creating memories with family,” Shana said. “Honestly it just came to me as I was sitting here thinking back on the year. I just try to think of things to lift up the spirits of those in need.”

While enjoying her coffee one morning, Shana was pondering what people would do if there were to be another shutdown not allowing families to spend Christmas together.

“I began to reminisce about things we did with our parents when I was a child. And, it was simple – we would drive the streets of East Brady looking at all the lights,” Shana added.

Those childhood memories are what lead Shana to reach out to others in her area – East Brady, Rimersburg, and Sligo. She wanted families to be able to drive their children around to see an abundance of Christmas lights to lift their spirits. Soon, word spread, and other neighborhoods reached out and said they were looking forward to participating.

On Christmas Eve, Shana is hoping to see all of Clarion County lit up.

“I never imagined it would take off like it has, but I am so glad it did. I am grateful and very appreciative of others who want to take part in this.”

Shana added, “I would love to see this whole county light up on Christmas Eve. And – I would be thrilled if this could happen every year.”

Shana is hoping for this to be an annual tradition, hopeful that the future years may look a little different with more in-person events, including a visit from Santa.

Details for Small Town Christmas can be found on Facebook.

