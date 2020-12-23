Earl “Brad” Yeaney, 64, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

He was born on June 21, 1956, to the late Earl Blair and Dorothy “Josephine” (Brosius) Yeaney in Brookville, PA.

Brad married Bonnie Snyder on June 19, 1981, at the Cliff Church in Summerville, PA; this coming June they would have shared forty years together.

He graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1974. He retired from National Fuel Gas where he worked for thirty-six years. Brad was a member of the Stanton United Methodist Church and treasurer to the Cliff Cemetery Association. Brad loved hunting, traveling, and gardening. He enjoyed nature and animals, especially his dogs, and specifically the Boxer breed. When he was younger, he loved to play softball in a league where they would compete in tournaments. Above all else, he loved his family and had a special place in his heart for “the twinkle of his eye”, Kenzley, his granddaughter.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Brianne Nicole (Derrick) Daugherty and Brandi Renee (Mario Bonani) Yeaney; one granddaughter, Kenzley Lauren Daugherty; and three sisters, Nancy Louise Coppenhaver, Dolores “Grace” (Thomas) Freese, and Dianna “Gail” (Ed) Hoffman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in passing by one sister, Joanne Marie Beeman.

Services will be held privately by the family and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Interment will take place at Cliff Cemetery, Beaver Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Cliff Cemetery Association, 6121 Pansy Ringgold Rd, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.