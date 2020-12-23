Glenn L. Erwin, 82, of Seneca and Hill City, went home late Monday night, December 21, 2020. He was a resident of The Caring Place in Franklin.

He was born in Van on December 26, 1937, to the late Oran S. and Grace (Stanley) Erwin.

Glenn was a 1956 graduate of Cranberry High School.

He was of the Methodist faith.

Glenn enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family.

Mr. Erwin was employed as a truck driver for the Sam Magnovich Company in Oil City until retiring in 2000.

Glenn is survived by four children, Randilinn Deeter and her husband Randy of Franklin, Diane Reisinger of Franklin, Stephanie Burkett and her husband Randy of Punxsutawney, and Glenn Erwin Jr. of Franklin; six grandchildren; two brothers, Harold and Bud Erwin; a sister, Delores “Toots” Erwin; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oran and Grace Erwin; two brothers, Don and Derwin Erwin; and a granddaughter, Cheyanne Burkett.

At his request, there will be no visitation or services held.

Funeral arrangements were completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township. To express online condolences to Glenn’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

