Glenn Royal Cowles, 91, formerly of Seneca, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from complications of Covid-19 at the Caring Place in Franklin, where he made his home for the past eleven years.

Born November 21, 1929, he was the son of the late Jack Cowles and Iola Herron Cowles Keesler. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Willard Keesler.

He graduated from Burton High School in Burton, OH. Upon graduation, while living in the area of Cleveland, OH, he worked at the Cleveland Clinic, Sobel Packing, and the Credit Bureau of Cleveland before moving to Centerville, and then to Seneca.

He worked at the Oil City Hospital, Matric, Mong’s Dairy, and then was co-owner of Cowles Family Mini Golf in Seneca with his wife, Frances, where he loved to visit with people as they came in to play.

In 2002, he and his wife, Dorothy moved to Lincolnton, NC, returning to Oil City a few years later.

Glenn was a former member of the Solon Kiwanis, the Cleveland Air Force Association, the Cranberry Lion’s Club and was a loyal fan of the Cranberry Wrestling team. At the Caring Place he was known by some as the “mayor.” While there he served as the President of the Resident Council, was on the Food Committee and was in charge of greeting cards, making sure each resident received a card on their birthday. He was so proud of the fact that while on the Food Committee that he was able to get Clark’s Donuts on Saturdays for the residents, admitting that he would take more than one… sometimes several each week.

On June 6, 1953, he married the former, Frances Josephine Sykora, with whom they had eight children together. Frances preceded him in death on December 27, 1986.

He then married the former, Dorothy Middleton on October 28, 1999, and she survives.

In addition to his wife, surviving are six children, Cathy (John) McNamara, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Connie Bishop and significant other Donald Shotts of Franklin and Indiana, PA, Don Cowles (Andrea) of Seneca, Glenn Cowles (Sue) of Oil City, Gordon Cowles of Franklin, Doug Cowles of Oil City and a son-in-law Stan Oschman of Wilkes Barre; three step children, Janice Heath of Indianapolis, Cindy Holliday of Brookville, and Robert Middleton of Albion.

He is also survived by sixteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Glenn was one of thirteen children and those surviving are Jim (Karen) Keesler, Anson (June) Keesler, Eddie (Darla) Keesler, Ernie Keesler, Albert (Carlene) Keesler, Linda Rodgers and Sharon Veon along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents and first wife, Frances, are a son, Richard Cowles; a daughter, Ruth Oschman; a granddaughter, Jennifer Chelton; and sisters, Jean Lopeman, Carol Humphrey, Marilyn Hart, and Donna Englemann.

Glenn’s family would like to thank all of the staff of the Caring Place for the wonderful care that he received and the friendships that he made. He truly felt like all those who work at the Caring Place were his family.

Per Glenn’s request, there will be no visitation or services. The family asks that any donations in Glenn’s memory be made to the American Cancer Society, Cranberry Food Pantry or a charity of one’s choice.

Also, in his memory, please share this message “mask-up – stop the spread.”

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

