Helen Rose Mansfield, 86, of Oil City, PA, died at 7:00 P.M. Monday, December, 21, 2020, in her home surrounded by her children.

Born August 30, 1934, in Oil City, PA, she was the youngest child of the late Stanley & Sophie Kutyla Maj.

Helen graduated from Oil City High School.

She married Jerome (Jake) Mansfield on July 1, 1961, and he preceded her in death.

Helen had worked many years as a receptionist for Dr. Ted Gabreski.

She was a lifelong member of the Assumption B.V.M. Church and later St. Joseph Church. Helen was a member of the Rosary Society at the Assumption and worked in the cafeteria at Venango Christian High School.

She enjoyed reading in the book of the month club, doing word searches, and puzzles.

Helen also enjoyed cooking and baking cookies.

She is survived by two children, Jean Mansfield Harvey & her husband David of Kitty Hawk, NC, and John P. Mansfield of Flower Mound, TX; her grandchildren, Johanna Harvey Schneider, Caroline Harvey Moxley, Alexandra Mansfield Smith and her husband, Austin, and Jerome “Jake” Mansfield; great grandchildren, Mackenzie Mansfield Smith, John Rider Mansfield Smith, Jack Schneider, and Luke Schneider; and by one sister, Frances Garbacz of Oil City.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ed May and John May; and by four sisters, Lottie Hajec, Cecilia Guy, Mary Moran, and Stella Szabat.

There will be no viewing or visitation, as per her wishes.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday in St. Joseph Church with Fr. John Miller, Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the United Way of Venango County.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.