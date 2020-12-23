Jack E. Rodgers, 67, of Plumer, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by family, at his mother’s home in Dempseytown, Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Born December 26, 1952, in Oil City, he was a son of Patricia R. Snyder Rodgers, and the late Norman L. Rodgers.

An Oil City High School graduate, Jack worked in maintenance for Joy, the Barrow Civic Theater, and the Venango Museum of Art Science and Industry.

Jack loved Sci-Fi, fantasy, and Western movies, enjoyed dragon and wizard collectibles, travelling with his best friend, Jim, and studying history. His favorite band was Led Zeppelin. His hobbies included gardening, camping, and astronomy, and he was looking forward to using his telescope to spot the Christmas star this year.

A bucket list request of his was fulfilled this year in November with the help of AseraCare Hospice when Jack successfully completed a tandem parachute jump in Grove City.

Surviving in addition to his mother are a daughter, Valerie McClelland of New Castle; two grandchildren, Katie Johnson of Oil City, and Erik Johnson of Warren; and Anne Johnson of Dempseytown who considered him a father-like figure.

He was expecting his first great grandchild in June.

Also surviving are two brothers, Jim Rodgers and his wife Becky of Aiken, SC, and Bill Rodgers of Dempseytown; two sisters, Rina Anderson of Oil City, and Tina Reynolds of Cincinnatti; and long-time friends, Jim Rogers of Cooperstown, and Greg Fedorek of Oil City.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Philip Rodgers; his uncle, Bink; and two brothers-in-law, Wade Reynolds, and Phil Anderson.

There will be no visitation.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society for research at www.cancer.org, AseraCare Hospice at 12664 Rt. 19 South, Waterford, PA 16441, or to the Oakland United Methodist Church, 1431 St. Rt. 428, Oil City, PA 16301.

Please visit the Tribute Wall at www.morrisonhome.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.